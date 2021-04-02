Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Calix worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

CALX stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

