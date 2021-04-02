Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $25.76 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

