Northern Trust Corp Purchases 74,555 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,555 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of Sprout Social worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,252.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $58.28 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.