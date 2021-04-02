Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Graham worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GHC opened at $574.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $634.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

