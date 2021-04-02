Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.72% of US Ecology worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,389.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

