Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:NTB opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

