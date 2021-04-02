Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of Heska worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSKA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Heska by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Shares of HSKA opened at $172.56 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

