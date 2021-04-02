Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,398 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 142,957 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $8,117,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

