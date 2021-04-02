Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Veritex worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 62.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

