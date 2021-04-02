Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,416 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Stewart Information Services worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,378 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,814,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,798,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,128,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $5,590,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

