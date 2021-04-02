Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,590 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of James River Group worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.