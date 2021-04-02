Northern Trust Corp Sells 114,918 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 114,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Range Resources worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 961,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 917,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

