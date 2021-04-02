Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,937 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

