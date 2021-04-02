Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,370 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.54% of Shoe Carnival worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $60.44 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $546,037.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Insiders sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

