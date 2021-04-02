Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,091 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Covanta worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of CVA opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.