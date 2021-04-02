Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,644 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 31.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 26.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,713,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

