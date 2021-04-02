Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,385 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of TreeHouse Foods worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 609,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

NYSE:THS opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

