Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,608 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

