Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,962 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of TPI Composites worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 651.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 255,451 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

