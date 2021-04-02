Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,126 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Vector Group worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 80,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.