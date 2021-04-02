Northern Trust Corp Sells 447,229 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,992,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $18,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.