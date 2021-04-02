Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,983 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Oxford Industries worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Industries by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 56,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

