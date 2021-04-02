Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,882 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Skyline Champion worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,908,415. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

