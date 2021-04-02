Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.74% of Helmerich & Payne worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

