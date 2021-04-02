Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Up 36.3% in March

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,126,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 826,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.2 days.

Northland Power stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPIFF shares. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.