NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$13.03. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.94, with a volume of 405,524 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

