Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,866 shares of company stock valued at $179,508 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

