NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.34% of NorthWestern worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after acquiring an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $66.27.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

