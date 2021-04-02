Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.71 ($0.11), with a volume of 110,722 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.20. The firm has a market cap of £16.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

