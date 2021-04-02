NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman Sells $1,063,303.36 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVCR stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.83. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

