NPCoin (NPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,056.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $259,487.78 and $1,056.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

