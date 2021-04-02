NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of NRG Energy worth $49,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG opened at $37.46 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.