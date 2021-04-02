NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSKY opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

