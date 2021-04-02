Nsure.Network (NSURE) Market Capitalization Hits $10.07 Million

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. One Nsure.Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00002977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 tokens. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

