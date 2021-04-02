Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel Sells $329,592.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00.

On Monday, January 4th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 496,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.