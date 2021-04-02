NuBits (USNBT) Price Down 29.2% This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 134.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One NuBits token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $12,927.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 1,840.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

