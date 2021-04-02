NuCypher (NU) Market Capitalization Hits $255.71 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $255.71 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00293667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.40 or 0.00754549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010100 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,141,690,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

