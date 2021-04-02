Nuggets Price Up 39.1% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $14,038.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00074141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00282109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.14 or 0.00825955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00090589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010173 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

