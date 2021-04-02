NULS Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, NULS has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $112.23 million and approximately $67.13 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

