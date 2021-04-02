Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $12,620.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $12,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,136.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00.

Shares of NRIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 371,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

