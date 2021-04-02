NuShares (NSR) Price Up 100.8% This Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 100.8% against the US dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $941.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00017763 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,874,150 coins and its circulating supply is 5,505,592,032 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.