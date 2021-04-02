Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Shares Up 1.1%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$68.67 and last traded at C$68.42. 781,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,508,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

