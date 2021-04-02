Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,813 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $46,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.15. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

