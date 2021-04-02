Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 298,708 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 964,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Stifel Financial worth $48,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

