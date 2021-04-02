Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 337,980 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,980 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Rollins worth $45,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.83 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

