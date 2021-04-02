Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,003 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of US Foods worth $49,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Foods by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

