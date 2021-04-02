Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,474 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Brooks Automation worth $46,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,601,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

