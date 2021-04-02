Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,918,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 448,566 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 207,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 869,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

