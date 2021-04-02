Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of The AES worth $47,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The AES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The AES by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The AES by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

