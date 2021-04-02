Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of KE worth $47,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,149,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,956,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 1,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

